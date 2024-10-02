Singapore towage operator welcomes new tug to fleet
Singapore-based towage operator KST Maritime, a subsidiary of Italy's MedTug, has taken delivery of a new ship handling and escort tug built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).
KST Dragon is the first in a series of two ASD tugs to be built for the same owner. The hull has been optimised for maximum thrust and bollard pull, while maintaining excellent manoeuvring and seakeeping. A half-raised forecastle deck helps to keep the working deck safe and dry, while a gently rounded deck line in plan ensures the tug can safely and easily come alongside and distance itself from an escorted ship at speed.
The characteristic double chine stern unique to RAL designs ensures that the tug can run astern at high speeds and maintain good control, directional stability, and a dry working deck.
The Lloyd's Register-classed KST Dragon measures 25 metres long and is powered by two Caterpillar 3516C diesel engines that each produce 2,000 kW at 1,600 rpm and drive Schottel Z-drives.
The tug can also be used for firefighting thanks to the installation of two water monitors connected to a 2,400m3/h pump.