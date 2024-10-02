Singapore towage operator welcomes new tug to fleet

KST Dragon is the first in a series of two ASD tugs to be built for the same owner. The hull has been optimised for maximum thrust and bollard pull, while maintaining excellent manoeuvring and seakeeping. A half-raised forecastle deck helps to keep the working deck safe and dry, while a gently rounded deck line in plan ensures the tug can safely and easily come alongside and distance itself from an escorted ship at speed.

The characteristic double chine stern unique to RAL designs ensures that the tug can run astern at high speeds and maintain good control, directional stability, and a dry working deck.