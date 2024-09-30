UAE's ADNOC takes delivery of locally built tugs

The newly completed ADNOC TB01 and ADNOC TB02 were designed to meet ADNOC’s specific requirements and for operations in the harsh Middle East environment. Some key features of the design include a shallow draught hullform, a large aft open deck, and MLC 2006-compliant crew accommodation.

The Bureau Veritas-classed tugs are also outfitted for firefighting, search and rescue (SAR), and oil spill response and are designed for operations in high ambient air temperatures and high seawater temperatures.