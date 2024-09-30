UAE's ADNOC takes delivery of locally built tugs
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has taken delivery of two new ASD tugs in a series built by Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB). The tugs were designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
The newly completed ADNOC TB01 and ADNOC TB02 were designed to meet ADNOC’s specific requirements and for operations in the harsh Middle East environment. Some key features of the design include a shallow draught hullform, a large aft open deck, and MLC 2006-compliant crew accommodation.
The Bureau Veritas-classed tugs are also outfitted for firefighting, search and rescue (SAR), and oil spill response and are designed for operations in high ambient air temperatures and high seawater temperatures.
The large aft deck on each tug is fitted with a deck crane, a tow hook, a gob eye, tow pins, and a capstan, and includes storage for a gangway and tanker basket. There is also access to the belowdeck oil spill response equipment stores.
The tugs each have an LOA of 28 metres, a moulded beam of 11.8 metres, a moulded depth of 4.48 metres, and a gross tonnage of 390. Two Cummins QSK60-M diesel engines that each produce kW (2,700 hp) at 1,800 rpm drive Schottel SRP 430FP Z-drives to deliver a bollard pull of over 64 tonnes.