New tugs delivered to Port of Saint-Malo in France
French shipbuilder Piriou delivered two new tugs in a series to the Port of Saint-Malo in the Brittany region of France on Monday, September 23. Both tugs were built in Piriou's Vietnam facilities and were transported to France via heavy-lift vessel.
Cite D'Aleth and Solidor were acquired as part of a €10.3 million (US$11.5 million) investment to replace some of the ageing vessels at the port. Both will undergo further testing at the port before finally becoming operational in October 2024.
The new tugs each have a length of 22 metres and a beam of 8.5 metres, making them suitable for navigating through the Saint-Malo lock and in the outer harbour. The vessel's are capable of push-pull towing operations while secondary functions will include firefighting.
Each tug is fitted with a stern winch and a crane as standard equipment while the wheelhouse is ergonomically laid out for enhanced operating efficiency.
The tugs are designed for use in the English Channel, hence the installation of exhaust aftertreatment systems to comply with IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations. They will be operated by EDEIS Ports de Saint-Malo and Cancale.