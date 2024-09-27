New tugs delivered to Port of Saint-Malo in France

Cite D'Aleth and Solidor were acquired as part of a €10.3 million (US$11.5 million) investment to replace some of the ageing vessels at the port. Both will undergo further testing at the port before finally becoming operational in October 2024.

The new tugs each have a length of 22 metres and a beam of 8.5 metres, making them suitable for navigating through the Saint-Malo lock and in the outer harbour. The vessel's are capable of push-pull towing operations while secondary functions will include firefighting.