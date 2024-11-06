Tug News Roundup | November 6 – US river pusher, Greek newbuilds and more

Suderman and Young receives US federal funding for electric tug construction

Houston-based towage operator Suderman and Young has confirmed its selection as a sub-recipient of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program to construct a zero-emission, battery electric tug to be used in the Port of Corpus Christi.

The tug will have a bollard pull of 100 tonnes, enabling it to assist some of the largest tankers in operation today. The 8,500kW battery pack can be charged to full capacity in as little as three hours, and a single full charge will allow the tug to perform up to three ship assist jobs.