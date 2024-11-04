Brazil's Wilson Sons to acquire three additional tugs starting in 2025
Brazilian towage company Wilson Sons recently confirmed its plans to expand its fleet through the acquisition of three new ASD tugs to be completed by its own shipbuilding arm in Guaruja in Sao Paulo state.
The tugs will each have a length of 23 metres, a beam of 12 metres, and IMO Tier III engines that will deliver a bollard pull of 70 tonnes. This will enable them to support berthing and unberthing of large container vessels up to 366 metres long.
The tugs will also be capable of external firefighting thanks to the installation of a dedicated pump with a discharge rate of 2,400 litres of water per hour.
The tugs are scheduled for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026. Their construction will be supported by the Brazilian Merchant Marine Fund, the aim of which is to promote the renewal, expansion, and replacement of the Brazilian merchant vessel fleet.