Brazil's Wilson Sons to acquire three additional tugs starting in 2025

The tugs will each have a length of 23 metres, a beam of 12 metres, and IMO Tier III engines that will deliver a bollard pull of 70 tonnes. This will enable them to support berthing and unberthing of large container vessels up to 366 metres long.

The tugs will also be capable of external firefighting thanks to the installation of a dedicated pump with a discharge rate of 2,400 litres of water per hour.