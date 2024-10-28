SVS I
SVS IMed Marine
Harbour Tugs and Operation

New harbour tug delivered to Greece's Vernicos Scafi

Published on

SVS Maritime, a company under Greek towage provider the Vernicos Scafi Group, has taken delivery of a new harbour tug built by Turkish shipyard Med Marine.

SVS I was built by Med Marine to design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.

The newbuild has a length of 25.2 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of 5.75 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, accommodation for up to eight crewmembers, and a gross tonnage of just under 400 tonnes. The propulsion system delivers a speed of 12 knots and a bollard pull of approximately 75 tonnes.

The tug has been constructed as a multi-purpose vessel, working off a forward winch for ship handling, towing, pushing, and mooring assistance. The deck equipment also includes an aft towing hook and a capstan. External firefighting gear is also fitted.

SVS I is the second newbuilding to be delivered by Med Marine to the Vernicos Scafi Group.

MENA
Canada
North America
WBW newbuild
Robert Allan Ltd
Greece
Turkey
Med Marine
SVS Maritime
Vernicos Scafi Group
SVS I
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com