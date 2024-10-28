New harbour tug delivered to Greece's Vernicos Scafi
SVS Maritime, a company under Greek towage provider the Vernicos Scafi Group, has taken delivery of a new harbour tug built by Turkish shipyard Med Marine.
SVS I was built by Med Marine to design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd.
The newbuild has a length of 25.2 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of 5.75 metres, a depth of 4.6 metres, accommodation for up to eight crewmembers, and a gross tonnage of just under 400 tonnes. The propulsion system delivers a speed of 12 knots and a bollard pull of approximately 75 tonnes.
The tug has been constructed as a multi-purpose vessel, working off a forward winch for ship handling, towing, pushing, and mooring assistance. The deck equipment also includes an aft towing hook and a capstan. External firefighting gear is also fitted.
SVS I is the second newbuilding to be delivered by Med Marine to the Vernicos Scafi Group.