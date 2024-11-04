Cooper Group welcomes new river pushboat to Louisiana fleet

Claire Ellen will be owned by Cooper subsidiary Cooper Marine and will be operated primarily in Louisiana. The newbuild is a near-identical sister vessel of Green Wave, which was handed over by Blakeley BoatWorks in 2022.

Designed by Farrell and Norton Naval Architects, the 70-foot (20-metre) long, 28-foot (8.5-metre) wide, 1,600hp (1,200kW) vessel is fully compliant with the latest United States Coast Guard Subchapter M regulatory requirements.