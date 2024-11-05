Netherlands' Multraship christens new offshore-capable tug

Netherlands-based Multraship Towage and Salvage formally named its newest ASD tug in a ceremony in Terneuzen on Friday, November 1. Multratug 36 belongs to a series of two tugs ordered by Multraship in June 2023 to perform deep-sea towage and salvage.
Like its earlier sister Multratug 35, the newbuild has a length of 32 metres and IMO Tier III engines fitted with NOx reduction systems. The propulsion can deliver a bollard pull of 88 tonnes.
The tug is also outfitted for firefighting, anchor handling, and other offshore operations. The crew accommodation spaces have been enhanced with additional insulation and are rubberised to provide greater comfort.
The deck equipment includes a knuckle boom crane with an SWL of fine tonnes mounted aft of the wheelhouse.
One of the upcoming projects that the new tug will support is the Princess Elisabeth Island project, which will be the world's first artificial energy island upon completion. Located 24 nautical miles off the Belgian coast, the island will form part of an integrated European offshore electricity grid that will connect various hubs and countries together.