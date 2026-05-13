Tug News Roundup | May 13 – US Navy salvage ship christening, Japanese biofuel-powered newbuilding and more

Vicksburg, Mississippi-based Golding Barge Line has taken delivery of a new inland pusher tug built by Steiner Shipyard of Alabama.

Alexa Golding was designed by Steiner Shipyard and Sterling Marine. She is a sister of Gage Golding, which was handed over to Golding Barge Line in 2025.

The newbuild has a length of 94 feet (29 metres), a beam of 34 feet (10 metres), a depth of 12 feet (3.7 metres), and a retractable wheelhouse that will permit safe passage underneath bridges.