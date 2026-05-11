Crescent Towing takes delivery of second tug in series

Crescent Towing has announced has taken delivery of a new 6,000hp (4,500kW) Z-drive tug built by Blakeley BoatWorks, its sister company under the Cooper Group.
Named Kentucky, the tug has been added to Crescent Towing’s Mississippi River ship-assist operations.
The newbuild is the second in a series of tugs that Blakeley BoatWorks has constructed for Crescent Towing. The first vessel in the series, Angus R. Cooper II, was handed over in 2024 while the third is still under construction.
Kentucky was designed by Crowley Engineering Services in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class requirements, including those for the full ocean service and escort class towing notations.
The tug has a length of 92 feet (28 metres), a beam of 38 feet (12 metres), and a draught of 19 feet (5.8 metres). Power is provided by two Caterpillar 3516E US EPA Tier IV engines driving Kongsberg Maritime fixed-pitch propellers housed in azimuthing thrusters.