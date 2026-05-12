Golding Barge Line takes delivery of new pusher tug

Vicksburg, Mississippi-based Golding Barge Line has taken delivery of a new inland pusher tug built by Steiner Shipyard of Alabama.
Alexa Golding was designed by Steiner Shipyard and Sterling Marine. She is a sister of Gage Golding, which was handed over to Golding Barge Line in 2025.
The newbuild has a length of 94 feet (29 metres), a beam of 34 feet (10 metres), a depth of 12 feet (3.7 metres), and a retractable wheelhouse that will permit safe passage underneath bridges.
Two Caterpillar 3512 US EPA Tier IV engines produce 2,800 hp (2,100 kW) and drive Sound propellers via Reintjes WAF 773 gearboxes.
Power for the onboard electrical systems is meanwhile supplied by two John Deere 4045 generators. Tank capacities are 36,000 gallon (140,000 litres), 5,000 gallons (19,000 litres) and 800 gallons (3,000 litres) for fuel, freshwater and lube oil, respectively.
The wheelhouse electronics include Furuno radars and Icom radios while the deck equipment consists of Patterson Manufacturing winches. Schuyler fendering is wrapped around the hull. The crew facilities include showers and cabins with a total of 10 bunks.
Alexa Golding was built in compliance with US Coast Guard Subchapter M regulations. She is the 33rd overall pusher tug to join the Golding Barge Line fleet.