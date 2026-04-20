Keels laid for new hybrid escort tugs for Green Tug Towing

Louisiana shipbuilder C&C Marine and Repair laid the keels of four new hybrid escort tugs in a series ordered by Green Tug Towing (GTT).
The vessels will support LNG carrier operations at Woodside Energy’s Louisiana LNG terminal in Calcasieu Parish.
The GTT series joins a separate series of four hybrid escort tugs already under construction at C&C, bringing the yard’s active tug program to a total of eight vessels. Together, the two programs contribute to Woodside and its contractors having committed more than US$1 billion to Louisiana suppliers in support of the Louisiana LNG project.
The four GTT tugs will be built to a 28-metre (92-foot) design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. C&C said the design is one of the most advanced escort tug platforms available, specifically engineered to meet the safety, manoeuvrability, and environmental requirements of modern LNG terminal operations.
The tugs will feature advanced diesel-electric hybrid propulsion systems that deliver reductions in fuel consumption and emissions during standby, harbour transit, and low-speed manoeuvring, alongside high-performance indirect steering forces and bollard pull engineered to safely handle the world’s largest LNG carriers.