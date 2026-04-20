Keels laid for new hybrid escort tugs for Green Tug Towing

Louisiana shipbuilder C&C Marine and Repair laid the keels of four new hybrid escort tugs in a series ordered by Green Tug Towing (GTT).

The vessels will support LNG carrier operations at Woodside Energy’s Louisiana LNG terminal in Calcasieu Parish.

The GTT series joins a separate series of four hybrid escort tugs already under construction at C&C, bringing the yard’s active tug program to a total of eight vessels. Together, the two programs contribute to Woodside and its contractors having committed more than US$1 billion to Louisiana suppliers in support of the Louisiana LNG project.