Japan's Seagate Corporation christens new biofuel-powered tug

Seagate Corporation, a subsidiary of the Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), held a naming and launching ceremony for its newest tug on Wednesday, April 22.

Bisan Maru is being built by Kanagawa Dockyard. The tug will soon begin undergoing interior work and is scheduled to enter service at the Port of Mizushima in Okayama Prefecture in August of this year.