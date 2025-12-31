Tug News Roundup | December 31 – Russian inland pusher, newbuilds for Panama Canal and more

Russia's State Transport Leasing Company has taken delivery of a new inland pusher tug built by Cherepovets Shipbuilding Plant.

Filipp Irapskiy belongs to the Project TSK.395 series of tugs designed by local naval architecture company Rechflot State Central Design Bureau to comply with the Ice 30 hull strengthening notation of the Russian Classification Society.

This notation ensures that the tugs' hulls are durable enough to enable navigation even in fine broken surface ice of up to 30 centimetres in thickness.