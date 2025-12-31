Tug News Roundup | December 31 – Russian inland pusher, newbuilds for Panama Canal and more

Deliveries include a Russian inland pusher tug and two escort tugs for use in the Panama Canal. Construction meanwhile continues on a tug for a US customer as a future Russian Navy support vessel has completed undergoing sea trials. Lastly, an Indian builder has been selected to supply new tugs for a Danish towage firm's global operations.
Russia's Yaroslavl Shipyard has completed conducting sea trials of a new icebreaking tug ordered by the Russian Navy.
Kapitan Sergeev belongs to the Project 23470 series of tugs. Design work on the vessels was done in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping requirements.
Russia's State Transport Leasing Company has taken delivery of a new inland pusher tug built by Cherepovets Shipbuilding Plant.
Filipp Irapskiy belongs to the Project TSK.395 series of tugs designed by local naval architecture company Rechflot State Central Design Bureau to comply with the Ice 30 hull strengthening notation of the Russian Classification Society.
This notation ensures that the tugs' hulls are durable enough to enable navigation even in fine broken surface ice of up to 30 centimetres in thickness.
Svitzer's two newest tugs recently arrived in Panama following their delivery voyage from Turkey.
Isla Popa and Isla Uva were built by Turkey's Med Marine to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Each tug has a length of 25.9 metres, a beam of 12.8 metres, a draught of 6.1 metres, a gross tonnage of less than 400, and accommodation for a crew of six.
The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) of Panama City, Florida, has launched the first in a new series of four ship assist and escort tugs ordered from the company by Saltchuk Marine.
All four of the tugs will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe facilities with deliveries scheduled for 2026.
Svitzer and India's Cochin Shipyard (CSL) have entered into a shipbuilding agreement for four 26-metre electric tugs to be constructed by CSL for Svitzer’s global fleet.
Svitzer said the agreement confirms a letter of intent signed in October 2025 and marks the move from intent to a contracted newbuild agreement.