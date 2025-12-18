Harbour Tugs and Operation

Florida yard launches Saltchuk Marine's newest escort tug

Saltchuk Marine's new ship assist and escort tug being launched at the Eastern Shipbuilding Group's Allanton and Port St Joe facilities in Florida, December 17, 2025
Saltchuk Marine's new ship assist and escort tug being launched at the Eastern Shipbuilding Group's Allanton and Port St Joe facilities in Florida, December 17, 2025Eastern Shipbuilding Group
Published on

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) of Panama City, Florida, has launched the first in a new series of four ship assist and escort tugs ordered from the company by Saltchuk Marine.

All four of the tugs will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe facilities with deliveries scheduled for 2026.

The tugs will be built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Each will have an LOA of 84 feet (26 metres), a moulded beam of 42 feet (13 metres), a draught of 18.58 feet (5.66 metres), and accommodation for eight crewmembers.

Two Caterpillar 3516E 3,500hp (2,600kW) engines will drive Schottel rudder propellers to deliver a bollard pull of 86.2 tonnes and a speed of 12 knots.

Following delivery, the new tugs will be operated by Saltchuk Marine in support of clients on the US West Coast.

The vessels' propulsion systems will comply with US EPA Tier IV and California Air Resources Board environmental requirements.

Canada
North America
Florida
Robert Allan Ltd
Eastern Shipbuilding Group
Saltchuk Marine
United States

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com