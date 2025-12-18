Florida yard launches Saltchuk Marine's newest escort tug

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) of Panama City, Florida, has launched the first in a new series of four ship assist and escort tugs ordered from the company by Saltchuk Marine.
All four of the tugs will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St Joe facilities with deliveries scheduled for 2026.
The tugs will be built to a design by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. Each will have an LOA of 84 feet (26 metres), a moulded beam of 42 feet (13 metres), a draught of 18.58 feet (5.66 metres), and accommodation for eight crewmembers.
Two Caterpillar 3516E 3,500hp (2,600kW) engines will drive Schottel rudder propellers to deliver a bollard pull of 86.2 tonnes and a speed of 12 knots.
Following delivery, the new tugs will be operated by Saltchuk Marine in support of clients on the US West Coast.
The vessels' propulsion systems will comply with US EPA Tier IV and California Air Resources Board environmental requirements.