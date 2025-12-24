Russia's State Transport Leasing Company welcomes new inland pusher tug Filipp Irapskiy

The all-steel tug has an LOA of 22.3 metres, a beam of 7.4 metres, a draught of only 1.5 metres, a depth of 2.84 metres, a displacement of 100 tonnes, and space for eight crewmembers.

Two 440kW diesel engines will deliver a service speed of just over nine knots and a maximum endurance of 108 hours, allowing the tug to sail on near-uninterrupted point-to-point voyages when pushing or towing barges even under mild winter conditions.

Examples of the Project TSK.395 tugs have also been acquired by Russia's Sheksna Shipping. This includes Yuri Popsuev, the first tug in the series.