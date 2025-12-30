Sea trials completed for new Russian Navy tug

Kapitan Sergeev is a sister vessel of Kapitan Ushakov (pictured), which capsized and sank at a shipyard in Saint Petersburg while still under construction on August 8 of this year.

One the said date, Kapitan Ushakov was undergoing final outfitting when one of its compartments suffered water ingress, causing it to tilt heavily to starboard. The tug eventually settled to the seabed near the jetty where it had been undergoing outfitting.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has since launched a criminal investigation into the incident, which officials suspect was the result of violations of safety protocols.