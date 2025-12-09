Svitzer taps Indian yard for tug newbuilding quartet

Svitzer and India's Cochin Shipyard (CSL) have entered into a shipbuilding agreement for four 26-metre electric tugs to be constructed by CSL for Svitzer’s global fleet.
Svitzer said the agreement confirms a letter of intent signed in October 2025 and marks the move from intent to a contracted newbuild agreement.
The tugs will utilise a design developed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd (RAL).
Under the agreement, CSL will build a minimum of four battery-electric tugs for Svitzer, with an option for up to four additional vessels.
The tugs will be constructed to Svitzer’s specifications at CSL’s facilities in Cochin to serve as global fleet renewal and advancement in operations worldwide.
Svitzer said the vessels will complement a wider newbuilding program of the RAL tug design. The tug will each feature a double-ended hull and in-line propulsion capable of omni-directional thrust.
The first four vessels under the agreement are expected to begun construction over the coming months, with the first delivery scheduled for late 2027.
Svitzer said further vessels may follow in line with the company's fleet renewal plans and customer demand.