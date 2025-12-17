FEATURE | Venezeula's PDVSA resumes oil cargo loading following disruptive cyberattack

Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA resumed loading crude and fuel cargoes on Wednesday after suspending operations at terminals on Sunday due to a cyberattack, although most exports remain on hold as the US threatens to enforce a blockade on tankers under sanctions, according to three company sources, traders and shipping data.

Venezuela’s crude exports have fallen sharply from the more than 900,000 barrels per day it shipped in November since the US seized a sanctioned vessel a week ago.

Operators have kept loaded ships in Venezuelan waters for fear they would be seized if they set sail for China, the destination for most of Venezuela’s oil.

Even as ships resume loading at PDVSA’s terminals, it is unclear how many would sail into international waters. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a blockade of all oil tankers under sanctions sailing into or out of Venezuelan waters.