Venezuela's oil exports fall sharply after US tanker seizure as only Chevron ships sail

Venezuelan oil exports have fallen sharply since the United States seized a tanker earlier this week and imposed fresh sanctions on shipping companies and vessels doing business with the Latin American oil producer, according to shipping data, documents and maritime sources.

Only tankers chartered by US oil major Chevron have sailed into international waters carrying Venezuelan crude since the seizure on Wednesday, the data showed. Chevron has a US Government authorization to operate through joint ventures in the country and export its oil to the United States.