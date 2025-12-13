Venezuela's oil exports fall sharply after US tanker seizure as only Chevron ships sail

Venezuelan oil exports have fallen sharply since the United States seized a tanker earlier this week and imposed fresh sanctions on shipping companies and vessels doing business with the Latin American oil producer, according to shipping data, documents and maritime sources.
Only tankers chartered by US oil major Chevron have sailed into international waters carrying Venezuelan crude since the seizure on Wednesday, the data showed. Chevron has a US Government authorization to operate through joint ventures in the country and export its oil to the United States.
Tankers that have loaded about 11 million barrels of oil and fuel are stuck in Venezuelan waters, according to the sources and data.
Some of the cargoes are onboard tankers sanctioned by Washington under measures against Iran or Russia, the ones the US is overseeing as possible targets of further punitive action, according to sources.
