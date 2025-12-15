Cyber attack hits PDVSA systems, oil cargo delays confirmed

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA was subject to a cyber attack orchestrated by the US and domestic conspirators, the company and the country’s oil ministry said in a statement on Monday, adding operations have been unaffected, though four sources said systems remained down, affecting oil cargo deliveries.

The attack comes amid high tensions between the US and Venezuelan governments, including a large-scale US military build-up in the southern Caribbean, US strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats which have killed some 80 people, comments from US President Donald Trump that land operations may begin soon in Venezuela and accusations from the Venezuelan Government that the US is seeking regime change to take over the country’s vast oil reserves.