Tankers carrying oil by-products depart Venezuela despite US blockade

At least two tankers carrying Venezuelan oil byproducts, including methanol and petroleum coke, departed on Wednesday from the OPEC country’s largest port, Jose, according to ship tracking data and internal documents from state company PDVSA.

The United States, which on Tuesday said it would impose a blockade on all vessels under sanctions approaching Venezuela or leaving the country’s waters, has not targeted exports of oil byproducts or petrochemicals since it first imposed energy sanctions on Venezuela in 2019.