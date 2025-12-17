Tankers carrying oil by-products depart Venezuela despite US blockade

At least two tankers carrying Venezuelan oil byproducts, including methanol and petroleum coke, departed on Wednesday from the OPEC country’s largest port, Jose, according to ship tracking data and internal documents from state company PDVSA.
The United States, which on Tuesday said it would impose a blockade on all vessels under sanctions approaching Venezuela or leaving the country’s waters, has not targeted exports of oil byproducts or petrochemicals since it first imposed energy sanctions on Venezuela in 2019.
The tankers that set sail are not under US sanctions and were bound for destinations in Europe and South America, according to the data and documents.
The cargoes are being shipped after PDVSA resumed oil deliveries at its terminals, following a cyberattack that hit its centralised administrative systems this week.
There has been an effective embargo in place after the US seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week, with loaded vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil staying in Venezuelan waters rather than risk seizure.
