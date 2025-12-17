Trump’s blockade on Venezuela threatens Russian naphtha shipments

It began importing naphtha from Russia in July after US sanctions cut off supplies from its former American suppliers.

Because Russia uses sanctioned vessels to deliver its naphtha cargoes to Venezuela, traders warn these ships could be redirected to other destinations in search of new buyers.

At least one vessel, Benin-flagged tanker Boltaris, which was carrying around 32,000 tonnes of Russian naphtha bound for Venezuela, made a u-turn late last week and is now heading for Europe without having discharged, LSEG data showed.