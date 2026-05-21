Tanker News Roundup | May 21 – German LCO2 carrier, sail-equipped Aframax newbuild and more

Bernhard Schulte, the shipowning arm of the Schulte Group, will soon take delivery of its first liquefied CO 2 (LCO₂) carrier.

The vessel was formally named Northern Purpose in a ceremony in China on Tuesday, May 19. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore in China, the vessel has been custom-designed to transport LCO₂ as part of the Northern Lights project, the world’s first cross-border CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure.

Following her delivery, the vessel will enter a long-term time charter and support the safe and efficient transport of captured CO₂ from industrial customers in Northwest Europe to Norway for permanent geological storage.