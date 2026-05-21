Tanker News Roundup | May 21 – German LCO2 carrier, sail-equipped Aframax newbuild and more

Deliveries include an LCO2 carrier, a sail-equipped Aframax tanker, an LNG-fuelled chemical tanker, and a VLCC for an Omani owner. A Hong Kong operator has meanwhile placed orders for new shuttle tankers to be built in China.
Bernhard Schulte, the shipowning arm of the Schulte Group, will soon take delivery of its first liquefied CO2 (LCO₂) carrier.
The vessel was formally named Northern Purpose in a ceremony in China on Tuesday, May 19. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore in China, the vessel has been custom-designed to transport LCO₂ as part of the Northern Lights project, the world’s first cross-border CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure.
Following her delivery, the vessel will enter a long-term time charter and support the safe and efficient transport of captured CO₂ from industrial customers in Northwest Europe to Norway for permanent geological storage.
Asyad Shipping Company has taken delivery of the Bidbid, the first of four new very large crude carriers for the Oman-based shipowner. The vessel was delivered by Hanwha Ocean in South Korea two months ahead of its original schedule.
A naming ceremony for the ship took place in South Korea on May 15. Asyad remarked that the vessel is named after a town in Oman.
The remaining three vessels are expected to be delivered within the year, Asyad noted. Immediately following its handover, the Bidbid will be chartered by a global energy major.
Hong Kong-based shipping company Associated Marine Time (AMCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), has selected Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for the construction of a new shuttle tanker.
Under the terms of the tender, DSIC will deliver the vessel to AMCL no later than September 30, 2028.
The company is also building 10 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for AMCL in fulfilment of a CNY8.566 billion (US$1.26 billion) order placed in March 2026.
UK shipping company Union Maritime (UML) recently took delivery of a new Aframax product tanker from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding of China.
The Lloyd's Register-classed Monza is the third in a series of tankers that also includes Brands Hatch, which was handed over to UML in 2025.
The newbuild has an LOA of 249.95 metres, a beam of 44 metres, and a total cargo capacity of approximately 800,000 barrels of various types of crude oil products.
Norwegian shipping company the Utkilen Group has formally named its newest oil/chemical tanker.
Built by Icdas Shipyard in Turkey, Havstraum is the first ship in a series of four vessels fitted with stainless steel tanks for the safe transport of various types of liquid cargo and multi-fuel engines that can run on LNG.
The vessel boasts an optimal hull shape and readiness to be configured to accommodate a battery pack and a shore power connection, which will enable emission-free port stays, while high-capacity systems ensure rapid loading and tank cleaning.