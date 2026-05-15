Hong Kong owner taps Chinese yard for shuttle tanker construction

Hong Kong-based shipping company Associated Marine Time (AMCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), has selected Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for the construction of a new shuttle tanker.

Under the terms of the tender, DSIC will deliver the vessel to AMCL no later than September 30, 2028.

The company is also building 10 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for AMCL in fulfilment of a CNY8.566 billion (US$1.26 billion) order placed in March 2026.