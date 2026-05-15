Hong Kong owner taps Chinese yard for shuttle tanker construction

Hong Kong-based shipping company Associated Marine Time (AMCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES), has selected Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for the construction of a new shuttle tanker.
Under the terms of the tender, DSIC will deliver the vessel to AMCL no later than September 30, 2028.
The company is also building 10 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for AMCL in fulfilment of a CNY8.566 billion (US$1.26 billion) order placed in March 2026.
The VLCCs will be fitted with shaft generators and desulphurisation scrubbers and are scheduled to be delivered between 2028 and 2030.
DSIC is also building a 154,000DWT DP2 Suezmax shuttle tanker for Haihong Steamship Hong Kong, another CMES subsidiary. Haihong Hong Kong also has an option for an additional 154,000DWT tanker.
DSIC's current tanker orderbook consists of 18 VLCCs, two shuttle tankers, and six product tankers for a total of 26 vessels. This number does not include two optional VLCCs and two optional product tankers.