Union Maritime takes delivery of Aframax tanker fitted with questionable "wing sail" technology

The ship is also fitted with three 37-metre "wing sails," which can be retracted when needed — for example, when passing underneath a bridge. The wing sails were designed by Bar Technologies and supplied by the China Merchants Group's subsidiary CM Energy Tech.

Editor's note: Over the last four decades or so, Baird Maritime has seen many similar proposals fail dramatically, with technology characterised by complexity, expense and almost total lack of result.

Real-world conditions are rarely appropriate, and when they are, the technology necessarily requires expensive additional training or even dedicated crewmembers to deploy it. Not to mention the resulting windage and stability concerns that significantly affect the handling of the vessel.