Utkilen christens new LNG-fuelled chemical tanker

Norwegian shipping company the Utkilen Group has formally named its newest oil/chemical tanker.
Built by Icdas Shipyard in Turkey, Havstraum is the first ship in a series of four vessels fitted with stainless steel tanks for the safe transport of various types of liquid cargo and multi-fuel engines that can run on LNG.
The vessel boasts an optimal hull shape and readiness to be configured to accommodate a battery pack and a shore power connection, which will enable emission-free port stays, while high-capacity systems ensure rapid loading and tank cleaning.
Havstraum has an LOA of 105 metres, a beam of 19.2 metres, a draught of 7.6 metres, a summer deadweight of 6,700, and a gross tonnage of 6,033. The dimensions make the ship ideal for regional and shortsea routes.
A main engine with a rated output of 3,000 kW drives a controllable-pitch propeller to deliver a service speed of 12.5 knots. Power for the various onboard systems is supplied by three 662kW generators while a 242kW generator is also available for emergency use.
Havstraum was built in compliance with the requirements of Bureau Veritas and the Norwegian International Ship Register.