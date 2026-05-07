Tankers

Utkilen christens new LNG-fuelled chemical tanker

Naming ceremony of Havstraum, the Utkilen Group's new LNG-fuelled oil/chemical tanker
Naming ceremony of Havstraum, the Utkilen Group's new LNG-fuelled oil/chemical tankerUtkilen
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Norwegian shipping company the Utkilen Group has formally named its newest oil/chemical tanker.

Built by Icdas Shipyard in Turkey, Havstraum is the first ship in a series of four vessels fitted with stainless steel tanks for the safe transport of various types of liquid cargo and multi-fuel engines that can run on LNG.

The vessel boasts an optimal hull shape and readiness to be configured to accommodate a battery pack and a shore power connection, which will enable emission-free port stays, while high-capacity systems ensure rapid loading and tank cleaning.

Havstraum has an LOA of 105 metres, a beam of 19.2 metres, a draught of 7.6 metres, a summer deadweight of 6,700, and a gross tonnage of 6,033. The dimensions make the ship ideal for regional and shortsea routes.

A main engine with a rated output of 3,000 kW drives a controllable-pitch propeller to deliver a service speed of 12.5 knots. Power for the various onboard systems is supplied by three 662kW generators while a 242kW generator is also available for emergency use.

Havstraum was built in compliance with the requirements of Bureau Veritas and the Norwegian International Ship Register.

Europe
MENA
Norway
LNG
Turkey
Utkilen Group
Icdas Shipyard
Havstraum (vessel)
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