Asyad Shipping receives new VLCC from Korean yard

Asyad Shipping Company has taken delivery of the Bidbid, the first of four new very large crude carriers for the Oman-based shipowner. The vessel was delivered by Hanwha Ocean in South Korea two months ahead of its original schedule.

A naming ceremony for the ship took place in South Korea on May 15. Asyad remarked that the vessel is named after a town in Oman.

The remaining three vessels are expected to be delivered within the year, Asyad noted. Immediately following its handover, the Bidbid will be chartered by a global energy major.