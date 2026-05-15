Asyad Shipping receives new VLCC from Korean yard

Asyad Shipping Company has taken delivery of the Bidbid, the first of four new very large crude carriers for the Oman-based shipowner. The vessel was delivered by Hanwha Ocean in South Korea two months ahead of its original schedule.
A naming ceremony for the ship took place in South Korea on May 15. Asyad remarked that the vessel is named after a town in Oman.
The remaining three vessels are expected to be delivered within the year, Asyad noted. Immediately following its handover, the Bidbid will be chartered by a global energy major.
Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Al-Nadhairi said the early delivery of the Bidbid and its sister vessels in 2026 will expand capacity. He noted that this expansion provides customers with access to a modern fleet while global vessel availability remains constrained.
Each of the new carriers has a capacity of 300,000 DWT. These vessels are equipped with shaft generators and scrubbers.
Hanwha Ocean was awarded contracts to construct seven vessels in total for the company. While four are arriving this year, the final three ships are due to be delivered between 2028 and 2029.