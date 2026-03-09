FEATURE | Oil price rally cools slightly after hitting highest levels since 2022

Oil prices were up about eight per cent on Monday, paring gains after hitting their highest since 2022 earlier in the session, as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members cut supplies due to disruptions from the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran.

Brent futures rose $7.21, or 7.8 per cent, to $99.90 a barrel at 12:42 EDT (16:43 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $4.50, or five per cent, to $95.40.

In early trade, Brent soared to a high of $119.50 a barrel, its biggest-ever absolute price jump in a single day. WTI hit a high of $119.48. Since the United States and Israel bombed Iran on February 28, Brent has surged by as much as 65 per cent and WTI 78 per cent.