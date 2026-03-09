Greek-operated tanker with Saudi oil cargo sails through Hormuz

A Greek-operated oil tanker has sailed through the Strait of Hormuz with a cargo of Saudi Arabian crude and its destination listed as India, analysis from ship tracking platform Kpler showed on Monday.

Hundreds of ships remain anchored on both sides of the strait amid the US-Israel war with Iran, with oil and shipping markets looking for any indication of sailings picking up through the critical waterway through which much of the world’s oil passes.

The Suezmax tanker Shenlong, with a capacity of one million barrels, loaded crude in the Saudi port of Ras Tanura, separate ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed.