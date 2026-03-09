Iran's choice of Mojtaba Khamenei appears to close path to negotiated end to war

Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his slain father as supreme leader on Monday, signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge and appearing to close off any path to a swift end to war in the Middle East.

The prospect that the disruption to global energy supplies - already one of the most severe in history - could last longer than previously expected sent oil prices surging in record leaps and global stock markets into a nosedive.

Khamenei, 56, a Shi'ite cleric with a power base among the security forces and their vast business empire, has been declared unacceptable by US President Donald Trump, who has demanded Iran's unconditional surrender.