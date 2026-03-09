Aramco cuts back production as Strait of Hormuz tensions boil

Saudi oil giant Aramco has begun cutting output at two of its oilfields, two sources said on Monday, after the vital Strait of Hormuz was choked by the US-Israeli war on Iran and subsequent attacks on the waterway.

It was not immediately clear at which fields and by how much production was being curtailed.

Aramco, which has been rerouting some of its crude cargoes to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, declined to comment.

The reductions by the world's top oil exporter underscore the severe logistical bottlenecks in the region since the US and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28 and Tehran responded by launching hundreds of missiles and drones, including at gulf countries hosting US military facilities.