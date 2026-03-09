Saudi Aramco offers millions of crude barrels in rare tenders

Saudi Aramco has offered more than four million barrels of Saudi crude in rare tenders as the US-Iran conflict disrupted exports from the Middle East, several traders said.

In a tender that will close at 17:00 Beijing time (09:00 GMT) on Monday, Aramco offered two million barrels of Arab Heavy crude to load at the Ain Sokhna port of Egypt.

The loading date, subject to confirmation, is from March 10 to March 30, according to a tender document shared by the traders. The sale, on a free-on-board basis, is destined for Asia.