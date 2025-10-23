Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | October 23 – Canadian and Swedish Ro-Ros, Japanese-built bulkers and Chinese heavy lift ship

A Japanese builder has delivered a new bulk carrier to its owner while another has secured an order from a European customer. A design firm has unveiled a new Ro-Ro design for operation in Canada and a Swedish transport company has selected a Chinese yard for the supply of new vehicle carriers. Lastly, construction continues on two heavy lift ships slated for a Chinese-Polish collaboration.
BYD Naval Architects has unveiled a new design of a Ro-Ro vessel for operation in Ontario in Canada.
The 24-metre vessel will feature all-electric propulsion consisting of lithium-ion batteries capable of rapid shoreside charging and an optimised hull to minimise drag.
The vessel's lightweight modular construction will utilise a structural assembly package for scalable, cost-effective builds, according to BYD.
Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has laid the keels of two new heavy lift vessels ordered by Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok).
Upon completion, the ships will each have an LOA of 182 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a depth of 17 metres, a draught of 9.8 metres, a deadweight of 38,000, and a speed of 14.5 knots. Construction of the ships is being undertaken by ZPMC in compliance with DNV class rules.
Stena RoRo has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with China Merchant Industries Weihai for the construction of two Ro-Ro cargo ships, with options for an additional four vessels (2+2+2).
The company described the LOI as a strategic investment in a segment that has been “underinvested” in for a long time.
Shimanami Shipyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, has delivered a new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, the Norse Hokkaido. The delivery of the vessel took place on October 16.
The Singapore-flagged vessel has a total length of 182.9 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a deadweight of 40,234. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 13.75 knots.
Following the recent sales of some of its older vessels, Greek shipping company Minoa Marine confirmed an order for a new Kamsarmax bulk carrier to be built by Japan's Oshima Shipbuilding.
The ship will have a deadweight of approximately 82,000 and is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.