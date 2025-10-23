Dry Cargo

Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | October 23 – Canadian and Swedish Ro-Ros, Japanese-built bulkers and Chinese heavy lift ship

Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | October 23 – Canadian and Swedish Ro-Ros, Japanese-built bulkers and Chinese heavy lift ship
Published on

A Japanese builder has delivered a new bulk carrier to its owner while another has secured an order from a European customer. A design firm has unveiled a new Ro-Ro design for operation in Canada and a Swedish transport company has selected a Chinese yard for the supply of new vehicle carriers. Lastly, construction continues on two heavy lift ships slated for a Chinese-Polish collaboration.

New electric Ro-Ro vessel proposed for Ontario waterways

Rendering of the 24-metre electric Ro-Ro vessel
Rendering of the 24-metre electric Ro-Ro vesselBYD Naval Architects

BYD Naval Architects has unveiled a new design of a Ro-Ro vessel for operation in Ontario in Canada.

The 24-metre vessel will feature all-electric propulsion consisting of lithium-ion batteries capable of rapid shoreside charging and an optimised hull to minimise drag.

The vessel's lightweight modular construction will utilise a structural assembly package for scalable, cost-effective builds, according to BYD.

Keels laid for Chipolbrok's new hybrid heavy lift ships

Rendering of a 38,000DWT heavy lift vessel
Rendering of a 38,000DWT heavy lift vessel

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has laid the keels of two new heavy lift vessels ordered by Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok).

Upon completion, the ships will each have an LOA of 182 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a depth of 17 metres, a draught of 9.8 metres, a deadweight of 38,000, and a speed of 14.5 knots. Construction of the ships is being undertaken by ZPMC in compliance with DNV class rules.

Stena RoRo signs LOI for up to six new Ro-Ro cargo ships

Render of Ro-Ro cargo ship design ordered by Stena RoRo
Render of Ro-Ro cargo ship design ordered by Stena RoRoStena RoRo

Stena RoRo has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with China Merchant Industries Weihai for the construction of two Ro-Ro cargo ships, with options for an additional four vessels (2+2+2).

The company described the LOI as a strategic investment in a segment that has been “underinvested” in for a long time.

Japanese yard delivers new 40000DWT Singapore-flagged bulker

Norse Hokkaido
Norse HokkaidoImabari Shipbuilding Group

Shimanami Shipyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, has delivered a new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, the Norse Hokkaido. The delivery of the vessel took place on October 16.

The Singapore-flagged vessel has a total length of 182.9 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a deadweight of 40,234. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 13.75 knots.

Greece's Minoa Marine taps Japanese builder for new Kamsarmax bulker

Following the recent sales of some of its older vessels, Greek shipping company Minoa Marine confirmed an order for a new Kamsarmax bulk carrier to be built by Japan's Oshima Shipbuilding.

The ship will have a deadweight of approximately 82,000 and is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

Europe
Asia
Canada
Japan
North America
China
Singapore
Sweden
Poland
Stena RoRo
Greece
DNV
Ontario
ClassNK
Oshima Shipbuilding
Kamsarmax
Imabari Shipbuilding Group
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries
Chipolbrok
China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards
BYD Naval Architects (Canada)
Minoa Marine
Norse Hokkaido

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com