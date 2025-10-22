Keels laid for Chipolbrok's new hybrid heavy lift ships

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has laid the keels of two new heavy lift vessels ordered by Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok).
Upon completion, the ships will each have an LOA of 182 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a depth of 17 metres, a draught of 9.8 metres, a deadweight of 38,000, and a speed of 14.5 knots. Construction of the ships is being undertaken by ZPMC in compliance with DNV class rules.
Each vessel will also have three 350-ton cranes, an open deck, and two cargo holds that measure 78.6 metres long. Movable second decks will permit the transport of project cargo and other large loads.
The ships will also feature energy-saving devices that help reduce the hull's surface resistance as well as 1,000kW battery packs. Hybrid propulsion will enable low-speed sailings and harbour navigation on electric mode.
The vessels will be operated by Chipolbrok on global routes.