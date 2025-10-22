Keels laid for Chipolbrok's new hybrid heavy lift ships

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has laid the keels of two new heavy lift vessels ordered by Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok).

Upon completion, the ships will each have an LOA of 182 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a depth of 17 metres, a draught of 9.8 metres, a deadweight of 38,000, and a speed of 14.5 knots. Construction of the ships is being undertaken by ZPMC in compliance with DNV class rules.