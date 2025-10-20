Stena RoRo signs LOI for up to six new Ro-Ro cargo ships
Stena RoRo has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with China Merchant Industries Weihai for the construction of two Ro-Ro cargo ships, with options for an additional four vessels (2+2+2).
The company described the LOI as a strategic investment in a segment that has been “underinvested” in for a long time.
Stena RoRo said the new design builds on the experience gained from the company’s previous ship design concepts. It added that the design incorporates a highly efficient hull form, engines ready for “future fuels”, and an expandable battery hybrid system.
"These ships will be built for today and designed for tomorrow," said Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo.
The 200-metre vessels will have a service speed of 21 knots and will be available in two main configurations depending on the beam (28 or 31 metres) and number of decks.
The company specified that a three-deck version will offer a capacity of 3,000 to 3,400 lane metres, while a four-deck version will provide 4,100 to 4,700 lane metres.