Japanese yard delivers new 40000DWT Singapore-flagged bulker

Shimanami Shipyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, has delivered a new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, the Norse Hokkaido. The delivery of the vessel took place on October 16.
The Singapore-flagged vessel has a total length of 182.9 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a deadweight of 40,234. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 13.75 knots.
The ship features a double-hull, box-shaped hold construction with topside tanks, making it suitable for a wide variety of cargoes such as bulk, grain, coal, ore, cement, and steel products. For cargo handling, the vessel is equipped with four deck cranes and features wide hatch openings with folding-type hatch covers.
According to the builder, the vessel meets the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements ahead of schedule. It is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system, an inventory of hazardous material, and various energy-saving devices, including a high-efficiency propeller and low-friction paint on its hull to improve propulsion performance.