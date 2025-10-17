Japanese yard delivers new 40000DWT Singapore-flagged bulker

Shimanami Shipyard, part of Japan's Imabari Shipbuilding Group, has delivered a new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier, the Norse Hokkaido. The delivery of the vessel took place on October 16.

The Singapore-flagged vessel has a total length of 182.9 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a deadweight of 40,234. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and is powered by a MAN 6G45ME-C9.7 main engine, which gives it a service speed of approximately 13.75 knots.