Greek dry bulk operator Minoa Marine orders first newbuild ship

Following the recent sales of some of its older vessels, Greek shipping company Minoa Marine confirmed an order for a new Kamsarmax bulk carrier to be built by Japan's Oshima Shipbuilding.
The ship will have a deadweight of approximately 82,000 and is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.
The newbuilding contract with Oshima was signed in 2024 but was made public only recently.
The bulk carrier will be the first newbuild vessel to be acquired by Minoa Marine, as the company had been expanding its fleet exclusively through the purchase of second-hand ships.
Minoa Marine's present fleet consists of nine bulk carriers, all built in Japan. Four other vessels that were built between 1999 and 2005 have been sold to various owners since the beginning of the year.
Minoa Marine is working towards establishing a hybrid vessel fleet consisting of bulk carriers and tankers as part of its ongoing expansion.