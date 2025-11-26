Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | November 26 – Inland bulker for Tanzania, new Irish Sea Ro-Ro and more

Deliveries include a heavy lift ship for a Singapore shipowner, a bulk carrier for a Chinese transport company, and a Ro-Ro vessel for operation in the Irish Sea off the UK. Construction is meanwhile ongoing on a bulk carrier for Africa's inland waters and a multi-purpose carrier for a Dutch owner.
Singapore-based shipping company Pacific Carriers (PCL), a subsidiary of the Kuok Maritime Group, formally named its newest multi-purpose vessel in a ceremony in China on Thursday, November 20.
Pac Libra is the first in a new series of 40,000DWT ships developed jointly by PCL and Singaporean shipbuilder PaxOcean and constructed primarily for the transport of project cargo. Construction of the ships is being undertaken by PaxOcean Zhoushan in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class rules.
China's Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding has launched a new bulk carrier for operation by the Zijin Mining Group in Africa's inland waters.
Jinhang No 1 is the first in a series of four 2,000DWT bulk carriers ordered by the Zijin Mining Group via a US$10 million contract.
Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group formally named its newest hybrid cargo vessel in a ceremony on Friday, November 21.
Vertom Quina is the 10th in a series of multi-purpose vessels capable of carrying bulk and containerised cargo. Design work was provided by Groot Ship Design and construction is underway at Royal T Shipyards.
Stena Line has officially named its newest vessel, the Stena Futura, at a ceremony in Belfast Harbour. The event marked the first ship naming ceremony at the harbour in two decades and coincided with the 30th anniversary of Stena Line's operations in the city.
The 147-metre Stena Futura is the first of two new freight vessels constructed for the Belfast–Heysham route. The ship features hybrid propulsion systems, including battery capability and shore power connectivity, and is methanol-ready.
China’s Jiangsu Ocean Shipping took delivery of a new bulk carrier from Jiangsu Soho Chuangke Shipbuilding in a ceremony on Tuesday, November 18.
JOSCO Mingzhou is the first in a new series of four bulk carriers ordered by Jiangsu Ocean Shipping from Jiangsu Soho Chuangke Shipbuilding in June 2024.