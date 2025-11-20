China's Jiangsu Ocean Shipping welcomes new bulk carrier to fleet

China’s Jiangsu Ocean Shipping took delivery of a new bulk carrier from Jiangsu Soho Chuangke Shipbuilding in a ceremony on Tuesday, November 18.
JOSCO Mingzhou is the first in a new series of four bulk carriers ordered by Jiangsu Ocean Shipping from Jiangsu Soho Chuangke Shipbuilding in June 2024.
Design work on all four ships was undertaken by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute in compliance with Bureau Veritas class requirements.
Construction of the ship was completed 22 days ahead of schedule.
JOSCO Mingzhou has an LOA of 199.9 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, a deadweight of approximately 63,500, a service speed of 13.4 knots, and a range of 20,000 nautical miles. A number of energy-saving features have also been fitted.
Chen Ming, Chairman of the Jiangsu Port Group, said that the new bulk carrier and her three sisters will primarily be operated on global routes.