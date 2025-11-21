Stena Line names new hybrid freight ferry at Belfast Harbour

Stena Line has officially named its newest vessel, the Stena Futura, at a ceremony in Belfast Harbour. The event marked the first ship naming ceremony at the harbour in two decades and coincided with the 30th anniversary of Stena Line's operations in the city.
The 147-metre Stena Futura is the first of two new freight vessels constructed for the Belfast–Heysham route. The ship features hybrid propulsion systems, including battery capability and shore power connectivity, and is methanol-ready.
It offers 2,800 lane metres of freight capacity, which translates to an 80 per cent increase compared to existing capacity on the route, according to the ferry operator.
Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson stated that the Stena Futura and its sister ship, Stena Connecta, represent an investment of over £100 million ($130 million) in the company's Irish Sea network.
Joe O’Neil, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour, noted that the new vessel is already operating on the route and highlighted the potential for further growth in freight volumes.
The Stena Connecta is scheduled to enter service in early 2026. Together, the two vessels are expected to boost freight capacity on the Belfast–Heysham route by 40 per cent.