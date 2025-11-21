Stena Line names new hybrid freight ferry at Belfast Harbour

Stena Line has officially named its newest vessel, the Stena Futura, at a ceremony in Belfast Harbour. The event marked the first ship naming ceremony at the harbour in two decades and coincided with the 30th anniversary of Stena Line's operations in the city.

The 147-metre Stena Futura is the first of two new freight vessels constructed for the Belfast–Heysham route. The ship features hybrid propulsion systems, including battery capability and shore power connectivity, and is methanol-ready.