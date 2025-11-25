Singapore's Pacific Carriers names new 40,000DWT multi-purpose ship

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific Carriers (PCL), a subsidiary of the Kuok Maritime Group, formally named its newest multi-purpose vessel in a ceremony in China on Thursday, November 20.

Pac Libra is the first in a new series of 40,000DWT ships developed jointly by PCL and Singaporean shipbuilder PaxOcean and constructed primarily for the transport of project cargo. Construction of the ships is being undertaken by PaxOcean Zhoushan in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class rules.