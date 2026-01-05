Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | January 6 – German multi-purpose ship construction plus bulker and car carrier orders

Chipolbrok orders four heavy lift ships from Chinese yard

Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok) has placed an order for four heavy lift vessels in a series to be built by China's Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering.

The multi-purpose ships will each have a deadweight of 60,800 as well as bow thrusters to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability, particularly when navigating in port waters.