Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | January 6 – German multi-purpose ship construction plus bulker and car carrier orders

Construction continues on a new multi-purpose cargo vessel ordered by a German company while Chinese yards have secured orders for new bulk carriers, car carriers, and heavy lift ships from global customers.
Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok) has placed an order for four heavy lift vessels in a series to be built by China's Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering.
The multi-purpose ships will each have a deadweight of 60,800 as well as bow thrusters to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability, particularly when navigating in port waters.
India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) recently laid the keel of a new multi-purpose cargo vessel ordered by German shipping company Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 120 metres, a beam of 17 metres, a maximum draught of 6.75 metres, a deadweight of 7,500, a hybrid propulsion system, and a deck capable of transporting bulk cargo, project cargo, general cargo, and oversized renewable energy components such as offshore wind turbine blades.
Norwegian Car Carriers (NOCC) has awarded Chinese shipbuilder Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore a contract for the construction of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).
The ship will be from the same series as NOCC Pacific (pictured). Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a design draught of 8.6 metres, a depth of 14.8 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system can run on MGO, very low sulphur fuel oil, or LNG.
The board of COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers has approved a proposal to construct four 40,000 DWT multipurpose heavy lift vessels.
The investment will be executed through the company's wholly owned subsidiary, COSCO Shipping Hong Kong Investment Development, as the primary investor.
Seacon Shipping announced that it entered into novation agreements for six shipbuilding contracts on December 26, 2025.
These agreements transfer all rights and obligations for the construction of six vessels from a previous buyer at nil consideration.