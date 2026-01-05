Norwegian Car Carriers taps Chinese yard for additional 7,000CEU newbuild

Norwegian Car Carriers (NOCC) has awarded Chinese shipbuilder Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore a contract for the construction of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

The ship will be from the same series as NOCC Pacific (pictured). Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a design draught of 8.6 metres, a depth of 14.8 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system can run on MGO, very low sulphur fuel oil, or LNG.