Norwegian Car Carriers taps Chinese yard for additional 7,000CEU newbuild

Norwegian Car Carriers (NOCC) has awarded Chinese shipbuilder Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore a contract for the construction of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).
The ship will be from the same series as NOCC Pacific (pictured). Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a design draught of 8.6 metres, a depth of 14.8 metres, and a dual-fuel propulsion system can run on MGO, very low sulphur fuel oil, or LNG.
The vessel will also boast hoistable vehicle decks to permit the transport of taller freight such as buses, trailers, and construction machinery if needed.
Loading and unloading of the vehicle cargo will be via a stern ramp with a rated capacity of 225 tonnes.
Design work on the PCTC will be undertaken by China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute. This will be the fourth ship in a series to be acquired by NOCC from the same builder.