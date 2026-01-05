Indian yard lays keel of new cargo ship for Germany's Carsten Rehder

India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) recently laid the keel of a new multi-purpose cargo vessel ordered by German shipping company Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 120 metres, a beam of 17 metres, a maximum draught of 6.75 metres, a deadweight of 7,500, a hybrid propulsion system, and a deck capable of transporting bulk cargo, project cargo, general cargo, and oversized renewable energy components such as offshore wind turbine blades.
The ship will also be fitted with a propulsion system that can be configured to run on methanol in the future.
The ship is the second in a new series of 12 "multi-purpose vessels" (MPVs) ordered by Carsten Rehder from GRSE. The owner also has options for up to four additional vessels from the same series.
The first batch of eight MPVs is scheduled for delivery to Carsten Rehder in 2027. All ships will be classed by DNV.