COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers orders four heavy lift vessels

The board of COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers has approved a proposal to construct four 40,000 DWT multipurpose heavy lift vessels.
The investment will be executed through the company's wholly owned subsidiary, COSCO Shipping Hong Kong Investment Development, as the primary investor.
The vessels will be built by CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding. The total contract price for the four ships is CNY1.49 billion ($210 million).
The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in or before June 2028. The remaining three ships are expected to be delivered by the end of February 2029.
COSCO stated that this fleet expansion is intended to support the "rapid development" of the wind power market.
It remarked that the trend toward larger wind power components and deep-sea projects requires modernised vessel structures and increased fleet scale.
The company expects the new vessels to enhance its suitability for specialised cargo and support the global supply chain for new energy industries.
Internal financial projections estimate an internal rate of return of approximately 6.76 per cent, with a static investment recovery period of 11.8 years.