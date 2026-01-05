Chipolbrok orders four heavy lift ships from Chinese yard

Both the bridge and the accommodation block on each ship will be placed closer to the bow to provide as much deck space as possible for the transport of heavy and oversized cargoes such as offshore wind turbine blades. The deck will have a rated capacity of 4.5 tonnes per square metre.

Each ship will have a length of just under 200 metres, a beam of 32.3 metres, four holds, and three 200-tonne cranes. The ships may also transport bulk cargo and 20-foot containers with each vessel having a maximum capacity of 3,180 TEUs.

The new Chipolbrok vessels will also be designed to meet IMO Tier III and EEDI Phase III requirements.