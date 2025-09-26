Container Shipping

Container Vessel News Roundup | September 25 – Deliveries to Asian operators, UAE owner's newbuilding orders and more

New vessels have been delivered to owners in Singapore, Denmark, and Japan. Orders have meanwhile been placed for shallow-draught ships for operation in the Caspian Sea and a fleet of seven LNG-powered vessels.

Japan’s Imabari delivers new 13,900TEU containership

ONE Strength
ONE StrengthImabari Shipbuilding Group

Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the new 13,900 TEU container ship ONE Strength on September 19. The vessel was built by the company’s Marugame yard.

The Singapore-flagged vessel has a total length of 335.9 metres, a breadth of 51 metres, and a service speed of approximately 22 knots. It is classed by Lloyd's Register and is powered by a MAN 7G95ME-C10.6 main engine.

Maersk christens third dual-fuel container vessel series

Naming ceremony of Bangkok Mærsk
Naming ceremony of Bangkok MærskMaersk

A.P. Moller – Maersk recently held a naming ceremony for its newest dual-fuel container vessel built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ (HHI) of South Korea.

Bangkok Mærsk is the third vessel in a new series of six containerships built by HHI for Maersk. Berlin Mærsk and Beijing Mærsk, the first and second ships in the series, respectively, have already begun operating on Maersk’s service connecting Eastern Asia with Northern Europe.

AD Ports Group orders two new shallow-draft containerships from Azerbaijan yard

Render of one of two new shallow-draught containerships ordered by the AD Ports Group
Render of one of two new shallow-draught containerships ordered by the AD Ports GroupAD Ports Group

AD Ports Group has awarded a contract to Baku Shipyard in Azerbaijan for the construction of two 780 TEU shallow-draft container vessels.

According to the company, the new ships will be specifically designed for use in the Caspian Sea and that the newbuilds have been designed to support the growing demand for containerised cargo capacity in the region.

Yang Ming orders seven LNG-powered containerships from Korean builder

Contract signing between Yang Ming and Hanwha Ocean, September 16, 2025
Contract signing between Yang Ming and Hanwha Ocean, September 16, 2025

Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has selected South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean for the construction of seven new dual-fuel container vessels in a series.

The ships are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029. The total contract value is estimated to be between US$1.364 billion and US$1.531 billion.

Pacific International Lines names newest dual-fuel containership in Ghana

Kota Odyssey
Kota OdysseyPacific International Lines

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) formally named its newest container vessel in a ceremony at the Port of Tema in Ghana on Tuesday, September 16.

The ship was christened Kota Odyssey by Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of Republic of Ghana, who was among the guests at Tuesday's ceremony.

