Maersk christens third dual-fuel container vessel series

Maersk said the vessel's design closely resembles that of a previous class, from which Maersk has received a total of 12 dual-fuel vessels, all also built by HHI. The company said the only significant difference is the wider beam, which allows the newer ships to carry more containers (17,480 TEUs compared to 16,000 TEUs on the earlier Ane Mærsk and her sisters).

The increased capacity also makes Bangkok Mærsk and her sisters the largest dual-fuel ships to date to join the Maersk fleet.

Three more ships from the same series are scheduled for delivery within this year. All six will sail under the Danish flag.