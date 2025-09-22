Japan’s Imabari delivers new 13,900TEU containership

Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the new 13,900 TEU container ship ONE Strength on September 19. The vessel was built by the company’s Marugame yard.
The Singapore-flagged vessel has a total length of 335.9 metres, a breadth of 51 metres, and a service speed of approximately 22 knots. It is classed by Lloyd's Register and is powered by a MAN 7G95ME-C10.6 main engine.
The ship is designed to carry a large number of refrigerated containers and is also equipped to transport various hazardous materials that are subject to the international maritime dangerous goods (IMDG) Code.
According to the builder, the ship’s design achieves an energy efficiency design index (EEDI) reduction of approximately 60 per cent over baseline requirements.
To comply with emissions regulations, the vessel is fitted with a hybrid exhaust gas purification system for sulphur oxides (SOx) and an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR) for nitrogen oxides (NOx).
Imabari also stated that it has acquired an approval in principle for a future conversion of the vessel to run on methanol or ammonia, as well as for the installation of a carbon capture system.