Japan’s Imabari delivers new 13,900TEU containership

Imabari Shipbuilding Group delivered the new 13,900 TEU container ship ONE Strength on September 19. The vessel was built by the company’s Marugame yard.

The Singapore-flagged vessel has a total length of 335.9 metres, a breadth of 51 metres, and a service speed of approximately 22 knots. It is classed by Lloyd's Register and is powered by a MAN 7G95ME-C10.6 main engine.